The Queen Wears Robin’s Egg Blue Outfit For Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

Queen Elizabeth II wore an icy blue outfit at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on Oct. 12, a departure from her usual neon garb. See her head to toe look below!

Queen Elizabeth II, 92, always makes a style statement, and she did it again on Oct. 12 at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. The couple got married at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same venue where Meghan Markle and Princess Harry tied the knot in May! She stepped out of the car wearing a light blue coat and hat, both by Angela Kelly, her longtime dresser. The coat had large gold buttons, and she accessorized with a sparkly broach.

For Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding, the Queen wore neon green! A press release from Kensington Palace read, “Her Majesty The Queen is wearing a delicately flared dress in lime, lemon, purple and grey printed silk. The coat is an edge to edge coat with a frogging fastening in lime silk tweed. Both are by Stuart Parvin.” It continued, “Her Majesty is wearing an Angela Kelly hat, using the same lime silk tweed with sinamay adorned across the crown with handmade lace crystals and pearls made by Lucy Price. Her brooch is The Richmond Diamond Brooch with pearl drop.” She wore very different looks to these two Royal Weddings!

She loves to stand out in bright colors so we were surprised with her outfit at Eugenie’s wedding! The Queen lent Eugenie the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara for her wedding. It was made in 1919, of diamonds and emeralds. The tiara was made for British socialite Mrs. Greville and given to Queen Elizabeth in 1942.