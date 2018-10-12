Quavo Fires Back At Nicki Minaj On New Track ‘Huncho Dreams’ & Hints That They Had A Fling

Watch out! Migos member Quavo used his debut solo album to fire back at Nicki Minaj, & even insinuated they once shared a romance. See the revealing lyrics!

Quavo, 27, is one third of hip-hop trio Migos, but on Oct. 11, the rapper took it solo with his debut album, Quavo Huncho. The record was full of surprises, but perhaps the greatest shock of all, was his message to Nicki Minaj, 35. On one track, entitled “Huncho Dreams,” he takes direct aim at Nicki, in what appears to be a clap-back at her controversial song, “Barbie Dreams.” “She said I hurt her feelings 52 times (Two) / Call up queen (Nicki) / The queen can’t flex on a young bull (Flex) / Made her scream (Scream) / Chanel, I bought her two of ’em / You can check IG (Hey, IG) / ‘Cause when she post, it go up,” he raps on the track.

In another verse, he once again calls out Nicki by name, and in NSFW lyrics, he even insinuates that they have hooked up before. ‘”Nicki, do you love me? Why you crying? She don’t want to be a queen unless she got me. No fefe i skeet skeet on ur faces, pull ur weave cross the room when I pipe that a**,” he raps. Whether a fling between the two happened or not, something tells us Nicki isn’t going to be happy about this one.

You might remember that Nicki took aim at a number of artists in her hit, “Barbie Dreams,” and Quavo was one of them. Somebody go and make sure Karrueche okay, though / I heard she think I’m tryna give the coochie to Quavo / They always wanna beat it up, goon up the p—y / Man, maybe I should let him auto-tune up the p—y,” she spit on the track Hopefully Quavo didn’t take the hit too personally though – Nicki also had words for Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Drake, Young Thug, and more, but later clarified it was just light-hearted fun.

“Huncho Dreams” is just one track off of the new album though, and the 19-track LP had an impressive list of A-list features. Quavo raps alongside Offset on the track “F**k 12” and fellow bandmate Takeoff on “Keep That S**t.” Not only were his fellow Migos members there for him, but he enlisted none other than Cardi B on “Champagne Rose,” and on one standout track, pop icon Madonna even makes an appearance!

With Queen Radio hitting the apple music airwaves once again on Oct. 12, will Nicki have something to say about Quavo’s new track? Our bet is yes!