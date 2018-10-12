Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Dress — Gorgeous On Big Day In Peter Pilotto

Princess Eugenie looked stunning on her big day, wearing a low back gown showing off her scoliosis surgery scar. See the meaningful dress below.

Princess Eugenie, 28, literally looked like a Princess on her wedding day on October 12, wearing a dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos of Peter Pilotto, and satin peep-toe heels by Charlotte Olympia. The silk fabric of her dress had a unique pattern which gave it texture and intrigue. Her dress was slightly off the shoulder, with a v-neckline in the front and deep-v back. It actually showed just a hint of cleavage! She skipped the veil on the very windy day and wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, her “something borrowed” from The Queen. Her diamond and emerald earrings were a gift from her groom. See more photos of her gown in the gallery attached above.

According to an official statement from the Royal Family: “During several fittings the dress was developed layer by layer, constructing it from the corset and the complex underskirt to the fitted bodice and full pleated skirt. The dress features a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full length train. The low back feature on the dress was at the specific request of Princess Eugenie who had surgery aged 12 to correct scoliosis.” Her hair was styled by Sonny-Jo MacFarlane of Hari’s, with make-up by Hannah Martin of Bobbi Brown. She looked absolutely beautiful!

In fact, in an interview before her big day, Eugenie hinted at the design of the dress, saying, “I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it’s really special to stand up for that. The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, the RNOH, is a huge charity — I’m patron of their appeal and I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you’ll see.”