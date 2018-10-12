Ellie Goulding, Demi Moore & More Celeb Guests Arrive At Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

Princess Eugenie is only hours away from marrying Jack Brooksbank! Ellie Goulding, Demi Moore and more celeb guests have started arriving for the nuptials.

It’s nearly time for Princess Eugenie to walk down the aisle! But before she and fiancé Jack Brooksbank say, “I do,” their guests need to take their seats. Early celeb arrivals included Liv Tyler and Naomi Campbell, who both looked regal in fascinators that matched their navy and black ensembles. Blue seemed to be a popular color amongst arrivals as Ellie Goulding also showed up wearing a baby blue coat dress with matching fascinator.

There was some overlap in Eugenie’s guest list and her cousin Prince Harry‘s for his and Meghan Markle‘s wedding in May. George and Amal Clooney were invited to the royal nuptials, and, just like at the last royal wedding, they looked amazing.

It makes sense that George and Amal scored invites to yet another royal wedding because Jack works with the actor! The groom is the UK Ambassador for George and Rande Gerber‘s best-selling tequila brand, Casamigos. Jack even revealed that his guests will be sipping on specialty Casamigos cocktails, as previously reported by Daily Mail. “I get to decide some things. I’m in charge of drinks and we’ll be serving Casamigos,” he said.

Of course, this means that George's work partner, Rande, and his wife Cindy Crawford were also invited to Eugenie and Jack's wedding ceremony.