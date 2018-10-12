Princess Eugenie Proudly Shows Off Massive Scar On Back In Wedding Dress: What Is It From?

Princess Eugenie did not try to hide the scar going down her back on her wedding day. In fact, she made a point to show a dress that put the evidence of her surgery from years ago on full display.

If you were able to take your eyes off of Princess Eugenie’s beyond gorgeous wedding gown, you may have noticed that the low cut back revealed a very interesting nod to her past — the large scar going down her back. The scar is from a surgery that Eugenie had when she was just 12 years old to correct her scoliosis, and ahead of the wedding, she explained that she specifically chose a dress that would put it on full display. “I think you can change the way beauty is,” she explained, of her decision. “And you can show people your scars and I think it’s really special to stand up for that.”

Eugenie has been an advocate for scoliosis awareness for quite some time, and over the summer, she took to Instagram to share a photo of her x-ray from her operation for the very first time. In the pic, you can see the eight-inch rods that doctors inserted in her back during the operation, which lasted a grueling eight hours. Eugenie previously revealed that she spent three days in intensive care following the procedure, along with six days in a wheelchair, before she was able to walk again. She invited her surgeons to her wedding on Oct. 12.

Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank was, of course, a lavish affair, attended by fellow royals like Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and many more. There were also a number of celeb guests in attendance, like Naomi Campbell, Demi Moore, Cara Delevingne and Ellie Goulding, among others.

Eugenie and Jack announced their engagement on Jan. 22, 2018 after seven years of dating. They met while she was on a ski trip in Switzerland, where he was working at the time.