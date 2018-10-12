Princess Eugenie’s Toddler Bridesmaids & Page Boys Stumble As The Wind Knocks Them Over

The wind got the best of the little ones at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on Oct. 12! Feel free to laugh at the footage of their fall because the tykes are just fine. See for yourself!

Princess Eugenie, 28, had the sweetest squad of pageboys and bridesmaids at her Oct. 12 wedding to Jack Brooksbank, 32. But while they looked perfect holding hands and walking down the aisle in matching white outfits with royal blue trim, the little ones had a wild journey to the chapel that involved lots of steps — and even more wind! In fact, the gusts were so strong outside of St. George’s Chapel that when they walked up with Princess Beatrice, 30, pageboy Louis de Givenchy literally went flying. Even though he was holding hands on both sides, he was still blown over. But little Louis got right back up with a smile on his face. He wasn’t the only one who fell, though! Everyone stumbled, and Princess Charlotte, 3, dropped to her knees as well.

So how did everyone else fare in the windy weather? Let’s just say the female guests were having a hard time keeping their hats on their heads on their way to the chapel. Although Kate Middleton, 36, and Ellie Goulding, 31, wore different dresses — one fuschia and the other pink — both sported a similar pose with their hands clutched to their fancy hats. Even Pippa Middleton, 35, rocking her budding baby bump in a green gown and matching headwear, did the exact same thing. And let’s not forget about Naomi Campbell, 48, and Cara Delevingne, 26. It was a serious trend at the star-studded wedding!

Everyone still looked incredible, though, including the two page boys and six bridesmaids. But while the kids were styling, not even their sweet faces could steal the show from Princess Eugenie’s incredible dress.

Page boy and bridesmaid stumble on the West Steps of St George's Chapel, Windsor as they arrive at the #RoyalWedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbankhttps://t.co/8tmr0yQRxB pic.twitter.com/5Qhq9o5frd — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 12, 2018

The bride showed up in a low-back gown that proudly showed off her scoliosis surgery scar. She paired the gorgeous long-sleeve dress with a tiara, her hair pulled back in a low bun. Beautiful!