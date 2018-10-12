Princess Eugenie & Jack Share Sweet First Kiss At Royal Wedding — See Romantic Pic

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are officially married! While leaving the chapel, they shared a sweet kiss in front of the cameras! See the sweet moment!

You may kiss the bride! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot on Oct. 12, and after officially becoming married, the couple shared a romantic kiss on the steps of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. You could tell just how happy these two were as they were practically smiling through the entire moment!

Eugenie looked absolutely stunning on her wedding day in a dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos of Peter Pilotto. The silk fabric of the gown had a unique pattern that added texture and intrigue. Her dress was slightly off-the-shoulder with a v-neckline in the front and a deep-v back.

While she chose not to wear a veil, (which was a smart move since it was quite windy today) she didn’t really need one thanks to the gorgeous tiara on top of her head. She borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara from Queen Elizabeth, which looked stunning paired with the diamond and emerald earrings that were a gift from Jack. The look was finished off with satin peep-toe heels by Charlotte Olympia.

The night before their nuptials, Eugenie gushed about her now-husband at a ceremony at Windsor Castle. She revealed to guests that meeting Jack “was love at first sight” before telling a story about how she called her mom, Sarah Ferguson, to tell her about him.

“I think I rang my mum that night and said ‘I’ve met this guy Jack,’” Princes Eugenie said about her first encounter with Jack at Swiss ski resort Verbier in 2010. “I remember being like ‘I really, really like this guy. I really want him to like me too’, and then you gave me this huge windscreen wiper wave and that was it, ‘Right, he likes me’.” Don’t you just love love?