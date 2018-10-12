Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Officially Married: Congrats To The New Royal Couple

Every woman should feel like a princess on her wedding day, and this is no exception! Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in a wonderful royal ceremony that was pure magic.

For the second time in 2018, the bells rang at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in celebration of a royal wedding. Princess Eugenie of York, the 28-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew, 58, and Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, 58, said ‘I do’ to Jack Brooksbank, 32, on Oct. 12. With Eugenie’s older sister, Princess Beatrice, 30, as the maid of honor and Jack’s brother, Thomas Brooksbank, serving as best man, Eugenie mad her way down the aisle to her waiting husband-to be. Dressed in an elegant low-back gown, designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos of Peter Pilotto, Eugenie looked absolutely stunning. In front of more than 850 friends and family members, these two exchanged vows before sealing their new matrimony with a kiss!

There were rumors that Eugenie would wear the York Diamond Tiara that her mother, Fergie, wore to her wedding in 1986. As it turns out, Eugenie’s “something borrowed” was a diamond-encrusted tiara from Queen Elizabeth II. The emeralds on the tiara also matched the dress Eugenie’s mother wore. How wonderful!

Prior to their ceremony, 1,200 members of the United Kingdom watched as the wedding processor made its way towards Windsor Castle. These lucky few were able to watch the entire wedding party arrive. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s older children, Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 4, were a pageboy and bridesmaid, just like they were for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. Zara and Mike Tindall’s daughter Mia, 4, was also a bridesmaid, as was the five-year-old daughter of Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor, Maud. To add a little extra star-power to the proceedings, Robbie Williams’s six-year-old daughter, Teddy was also a bridesmaid, according to Hello magazine. Louis de Givenchy, the six-year-old son of Zoe and Olivier De Givenchy, was also part of the bridal party, as were Peter and Autumn Phillip’s daughters, Savannah and Isla (who are also Princess Anne’s granddaughters.)

Italian singer Andrea Bocelli was a heavenly voice during the ceremony, performing two songs within the halls of St. George’s Chapel. The Dean of Windsor gave a special address before officiating the exchange of vows, while the Archbishop of York wrote a personal prayer for the happy couple.

The couple’s reception will now take place at the Royal Lodge, the York family home, about three mouths south from Windsor Castle. For those with a sweet tooth, that will be the best part, as the couple’s autumn-inspired cake is designed by Sophie Cabot and made out of red velvet and chocolate. The party doesn’t stop there: the following the day, according to Marie Claire, the couple will have a “festival and funfair” themed party on the Royal Lodge’s grounds, a post-wedding celebration.

Truly, it was a wedding fit for a princess. Congratulations!