Princess George & Princess Charlotte Are Angels In White At Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

It might be Princess Eugenie’s wedding day, but the spotlight belongs to Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children were so angelic at the wedding in their adorable outfits!

Perhaps the best part of Princess Eugenie’s wedding – besides the display of pure love between her and her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank – was seeing Prince George, 5 and Princess Charlotte, 3, as part of the wedding party. George was enlisted to be one of the ceremony’s page boys, while Charlotte was one of the six bridesmaids. Considering how cute Charlotte and George looked when they were part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, it made sense to have them as part of Princess Eugenie’s big day. Oh, and they delivered on the cuteness.

Charlotte, who can be quite sassy at times, was on her best behavior as she waved to the crowds as she arrived. Once she and her older brother got out, the world was treated to 100% cuteness. Both the page boys and the brides maids were dressed in white with royal blue trim. They. Were. So. Cute! Thankfully, they managed to navigate the high winds and make it into the chapel without any trouble. The nanny, however, had a bit of a “wardrobe malfunction,” courtesy of one cheeky gust.

Prince George joined Louis de Givenchy, 6, as the ceremony’s page boys, while Eugenie’s other bride maids included Princess Anne’s granddaughters Savannah Phillips, 7, and Isla, 6. Mia Tindall, 4 the child of Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall, was also a brides maid, as was Theodora Williams, the daughter of singer Robbie Williams, and Maud Windsor, the daughter of Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor. For those keeping count, Eugenie had as many bridesmaids as Meghan (and two more than Kate Middleton) while having the same number of page boys as the Duchess of Cambridge, but two less than Meghan had earlier this year.

Charlotte and George have been quite busy as page boy and bridesmaid. In addition to stealing the spotlight at Kate and Harry’s wedding in May, the two melted hearts when they attended Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews in 2017. Prior to Princess Eugenie’s special day, the two attended the wedding of Sophie Carter, a friend of Kate Middleton’s, in September. The two, dressed up in fancy flower girl and page boy outfits, were too cute for words, making the special day even MORE special. Even when Charlotte is being a little bit naughty – like how she stuck out her tongue at the thousands of people watching her as she arrived for Harry and Meghan’s nuptials – she’s still absolutely adorable. No wonder she and George are the celebs in high demand for any wedding this season.