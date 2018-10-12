Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Shaded By Prince Andrew: Implies Eugenie Has More Friends Than Them

Awkward! Ahead of Princess Eugenie’s wedding, her add, Prince Andrew, dished on the nuptials…and seemed to throw some shade at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the process!

Prince Andrew gushed over his daughter, Princess Eugenie, and her now-husband, Jack Brooksbank, ahead of their Oct. 12 wedding. But in his interview, he also took a little dig at his nephew, Prince Harry, and his new bride, Meghan Markle. “There will be a few more guests here today than Harry and Meghan had,” Andrew explained. “But that is the nature of Eugenie and Jack. They have so many friends.” WHOA, a little bit harsh, no!? Is he implying that Harry and Meghan don’t have as many friends, and that’s why they had fewer guests at their May 19 nuptials?!

Eugenie and Jack’s wedding was an absolutely gorgeous affair, with about 850 people in attendance. That guest list included many familiar faces, including royals like Harry, Meghan, Kate Middleton and Prince William, along with celebrities like Ellie Goulding, Cara Delevingne, Naomi Campbell, Demi Moore and plenty of others. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte and Prince George were as adorable as ever while serving as a bridesmaid and page boy!

Andrew walked Eugenie down the aisle, and she looked absolutely stunning in her Peter Pilotto wedding dress. The gown featured a low cut back, which put Eugenie’s scar on display. She’s had the scar since she was 12 years old, when she underwent surgery to correct her spine due to scoliosis.

“Jack is an extraordinary young man,” Andrew raved over his daughter’s groom. “He’s got one of the kindest hearts I think I know. He’s perhaps met his match with Eugenie and it’s a good match together. It’s wonderful watching them interact together. I have huge hopes and am sure they’ll be in love for the rest of their lives.”