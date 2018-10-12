25 Of The Cutest New Halloween Costumes For Kids To Snag This Season For Under $50

Don’t sleep on these kids costumes! With so many trendy toys and mega movies out, the options are endless this Halloween. From Han Solo to Shopkins, here are some cheap looks to check out!

It’s never too late to get your kid the perfect Halloween costume — express shipping exists for a reason, after all! So just because October is here doesn’t mean you can’t still find something special to dress your little one up in. 2018 was packed with brand new characters kids love, whether they’re from the big screen or the toy store, and we’ve tracked the best ones down for you in the gallery above. And don’t worry, at less than 50 bucks each, these crazy cool costumes aren’t going break the bank! Who knows? You just might find something for the whole fam.

Let’s kick things off with Disney because they’ve been having a major movie moment this year, as always. With new costumes from films like Black Panther, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Avengers: Infinity War, not to mention shows like Vampirina and Fancy Nancy, the options never end. But there are plenty of off-screen costumes that are trending in 2018, too. Take Shopkins and Hatchimals, for instance! Not only are these tiny collectibles popular at the toy store, but they’re selling off shelves at Halloween stores too. And who could forget Fortnite? The viral video game shouldn’t be left out of any fall festivities, don’t you think?

But if your aim is to keep your kid’s costume less commercial this year, we’ve got you covered. Whether they’d rather dress as a dragon or go for Maisonette’s adorable secret agent outfit, it’s possible to stay simple and still be the best dressed child on the block.

Don’t believe us? Click through the gallery above and just wait for the Halloween inspo to start pouring in. You’re welcome!