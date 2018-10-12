Melania Trump Finally Addresses Donald’s Cheating Scandals: Yes, I Still Love Him

Despite his history of infidelity, Melania Trump says she still loves Donald Trump and she doesn’t really care about all the talk of her husband’s alleged cheating.

“It is not concern and focus of mine,” Melania Trump, 48, said when asked about the numerous allegations that President Donald Trump, 72, cheated on her, most notably with former adult film star Stormy Daniels, 39. The First Lady of the United States brushed off Donald’s alleged unfaithfulness while conducing her first sit-down interview with ABC News’ Tom Llamas. “I’m a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do. I know people to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage. … Media what is speculating, yeah. It’s not always pleasant, of course. But I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true or not true.”

When asked about how she mentioned she still has a “good marriage,” Tom Llamas asked the First Lady if she loved her husband. “Yes, we are fine. Yes. It’s what media speculate, and it’s gossip. It’s not always correct stuff,” Melania said. In addition to denouncing the “speculation” that Donald slept with a former porn star in 2006 – one year after he married Melania and months after she gave birth to her son, Barron Trump – Melania seemingly threw Rudy Giuliani under the bus. Tom brought up how the former New York City mayor said in June that the FLOTUS “believes her husband and she knows [Stormy’s claims] are untrue.” Melania’s response was basically to channel Mariah Carrey’s “I don’t know her” comment about Jennifer Lopez.

“I never talked to Mr. Giuliani,” she said. When asked why he would make such a claim, Melania simply smiled. “I don’t know. You need to ask him.” Okay, so somebody’s not telling the complete truth here. The full interview will air at 10 PM on Friday, and other previews indicate that Melania will also address that infamous “I Really Don’t Care Do U” jacket she wore when visiting immigrant children along the southern border with Mexico.

Trump has been accused of cheating for decades. His marriage to Ivana Trump fell apart after he began an affair with model Marla Maples in the early 1990s, according to Business Insider. Ivana and Donald divorced in 1991. Marla and Donald divorced in 1997, and a year later, he began dating Melania. The two were married in 2005 (the same year of the now infamous Access Hollywood tape where the then-Celebrity Apprentice star said he could grab women by the genitals because he was a star.) In addition to Stormy’s claims, Playboy model Karen McDougal claims she and Donald had an affair, as well. Throw on top of this all the accusations of sexual harassment and sexual assault, and there’s a lot of “speculation” for Melania to ignore.

On top of this, Melania also claimed in the interview that she’s “the most bullied person in the world…One of them – if you really see what people are saying about me.”