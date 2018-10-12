Melania Trump Reveals How She Changed Donald’s Mind On Immigrant Child Separations

Melania Trump’s tell-all interview was full of surprises! The first lady revealed that she was behind Donald Trump changing his mind on the policy of separating migrant children from their parents.

When Melania Trump said that no questions were off-limits during her first sit-down interview as first lady, she meant it. Melania, 48, was asked by interview Tom Llamas on 20/20 about her experiences visiting with migrant children separated from their parents by husband Donald Trump‘s zero tolerance immigration policy. She was so moved by the heartbreaking scenes that she actually got him to do a very rare policy reversal. Even though there had been widespread public outcry over minor children being warehoused after being torn from their parents at the U.S. border, it was the first lady who got the president to stop the policy.

“I saw it on the news and I reacted right away. It was unacceptable for me to see children and parents separated. It was heartbreaking. I reacted with my own voice. I went to the border and met with the border patrol,” she explained. Melania actually made several trips to Texas and Arizona and as a mother she was so overcome with emotion upon what she saw. “I let him know. I didn’t know that policy would come out. I was blindsided. I told him it was unacceptable and he felt the same.” After Melania’s visits, her husband did a 180 and stopped the policy of tearing migrant kids away from their parents.

The rest of her interview was equally shocking. The first lady revealed that she believes she’s the “most bullied” person in the world. This is rich, coming from the woman whose husband is the most notorious bully in the world! “One of them – if you really see what people are saying about me. …That’s why my ‘Be Best’ initiative is focusing on social media and online behavior. We need to educate the children of social, emotional behavior so when they grow up, and they know how to deal with those issues,” she said with a straight face.

On one hand, becoming first lady put her life and actions under a microscope, something she clearly never dreamed would ever happen. On the other… she’s kind of bringing it on herself. Like wearing that infamous “I DON’T CARE DO U” jacket on a trip to visit with separated migrant kids. Poor, poor choice that deserved scrutiny. And yes, she also touched on that terrible decision in her 20/20 interview. Melania claimed that her message was a diss aimed at the “left-wing media” and not the children.