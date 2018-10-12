Meghan Markle Looks Stunning In Navy Givenchy At Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

On the heels of her own royal wedding, Meghan Markle looked so pretty and polished in navy at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on Oct. 12.

Meghan Markle, 37, looked stunning at the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12. She wore a navy dress and coat, by Givenchy, the same designer as her wedding dress. Meghan didn’t do a long walk arrival, instead she slipped in a side entrance, as to not upstage the bride on her big day! She wore a hat by Noel Stewart.

Her makeup was subdued, glowing and gorgeous — her signature look. Her hair was swept up into a side chignon. There were face-framing pieces in the front — again, a “perfectly unperfect” updo, just like on her own wedding day! Inside the chapel, she sat with her husband Prince Harry and Duchess Kate Middleton, who was wearing pink Alexander McQueen.

It must have been so emotional for Meghan to be back at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle — it’s exactly where she married Prince Harry in May! It’s so rare to have a Royal Wedding and there were two major ones in 2018! How cool! Of course, everyone will be comparing their looks on their big day. Meghan’s gown was unforgettable, with minimal seams and a boatneck neckline. It was designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy and simply stunning. She wore a long, embroidered veil and a “platinum bandeau tiara” that she borrowed from The Queen.

Their rings are also very different – Princess Eugenie’s ring is a “blush-colored padparadscha sapphire ring surrounded by many gorgeous diamonds” while Meghan’s diamond is one large center diamond with two smaller diamonds on each side.