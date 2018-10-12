Little Mix’s girl gang just got bigger! The ladies enlisted Nicki Minaj for their latest single, & fans are raving over the collab!

Ladies let’s go! Little Mix released their new track “Woman Like Me,” on Oct. 12, and the quartet received a helping hand from none other than Nicki Minaj! Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall slay on their own no problem, but with Nicki on their side – these girls are unstoppable! The flirty track features alternating verses from all members of the girl group, and one especially hard-hitting verse from Nicki. Jade & Leigh-Anne sing in the chorus “Woman like me, like a woman like me. La-la-la woman like me, like a woman like me,” while Nicki gets a very long third verse where she raps, Baddies to my left and to the right a little scarier//Rude boy, tell me, can you handle all this derrière? ”

Fans of both artists immediately went wild following the track’s release! “GIRLS I CAN’T BELIEVE HOW AMAZING ARE YOU AND WOMAN LIKE ME, YOU NEVER DISAPPOINTED US. YOU’RE DEFINITION OF PURE TALENT. WOMAN LIKE ME IS LITERALLY PERFECT. I CAN’T WAIT TO HEAR ALL TRACKS OF THE ALBUM. MY WIG FLEWWW,” one fan excitedly tweeted. Another wrote “OMG WOMAN LIKE ME IS A F**KING BOP.” Another added, “Woman Like Me is everything!!!!!”

Fans that can’t get enough of the new track can get excited for even more new music ahead from Little Mix. “Woman Like Me” comes as the female foursome prepares to drop their fifth studio album this November! The forthcoming record will served as the follow-up to 2016’s Glory Days, and although it doesn’t have a title just yet, fans are ready and waiting. Plus, there’s even whispers of additional collabs to be included, specifically, a rumored song with Steve Aoki. We’re not worthy!

Listen to the brand new track above! With Nicki hitting the studio with pop superstars Little Mix, and joining BTS for a track earlier this summer, we’re officially calling her a crossover queen.