Lil Mama Reveals She Plans To Venture In To Singing, 10 Years After The Release Of ‘Lip Gloss’

Whatchu know about her? Niatia ‘Lil Mama’ Kirkland spoke to HollywoodLife ahead of the ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta’ premiere, and revealed that we will see her work to revamp her music career!

Can you believe it has been 10 years since the release of Niatia ‘Lil Mama’ Kirkland‘s iconic hit “Lip Gloss?!” Now, she is starring on WeTV’s Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta and teased that we’ll see her “find her voice outside of just rap music,” and we cannot wait! In an exclusive podcast interview with HollywoodLife, Niatia revealed that the show will explore her battling her fear of going into the studio to sing and working to expand her career into R&B music. “You’ll see that one of my biggest challenges is my fear of going in the booth and singing, and letting my voice be heard,” she explained. “It’s living up to my mom’s legacy — although it wasn’t like a big, public thing where she was known throughout the industry and known by the world, but in our community alone, people knew how great she was. I would have to face my dad, face my grandmother, my cousins, and it can be a lot of pressure. I just want it to be perfect.”

“My mother was a singer, she was an excellent vocalist and entertainer that didn’t get an opportunity to explore her talents in the industry,” Niatia added on the podcast. “She paved the way, not only for our family, but just for women in our community in general. She was well known for her talents and beauty.” In the show, the “Shoe Game” singer will be seen working with her mentor, MC Light, and interacting with other cast members Bow Wow, Masika Kalysha, Jermaine Dupri and so many others who literally grew up hip hop. “I really felt safe and I felt grounded. I was in the studio, I was working on my music. Although there were some people looking for moments, overall as a whole, it gave me an opportunity as a person that did grow up in this industry, to be that positive light and that energy,” Niatia said of being on Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. “I might have gone through some dark patches. It may be difficult for me to come out to my family as a singer or whatever it might be, but guess what? I’m gonna freakin’ push through.”

We’re telling you, she is! You’re going to want to listen to the rest of our podcast with the amazing Niatia ‘Lil Mama’ Kirkland on iTunes, and tune in to Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta on WeTV on Thursdays at 9 PM ET!