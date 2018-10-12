Kehlani, 23, Reveals She’s 4 Months Pregnant With 1st Child — See Bare Baby Bump Pics

What a pleasant surprise! Kehlani just made a major announcement, and we couldn’t be happier for the soon-to-be mom. Take a look at her budding belly!

How did she hid this so well? Even though Kehlani, 23, was posting pics to Instagram in skintight tops last month, she just revealed her baby bump to the world in the sweetest reveal! The mom-to-be shared a trio of photos to social media wearing a crocheted floral bra top, long twisting braids, and her bare belly. She cradled it with a huge smile on her face! But in addition to announcing that she was pregnant, she went on to say that she was expecting a little lady. “Dearest little girl, I am so proud to be your mommy,” she wrote. “I am so proud to have received you. I cannot wait to meet you, I know you will be 50,000 times more special than I can even imagine at this moment. I am now a HOME. 4 months and counting with you, angel of mine. SHE DONT WANNN HIDE NO MO. We’re so ready for you mija!”

How sweet is that? Kehlani’s message to her followers was a long one, and worth reading every word! “I’ve always been very open with you all about my personal adventures and accomplishments,” she said. “This was the HARDEST to hide. If you know me, you know I’ve dreamt about motherhood since I was very young. When asked what my goals are, it’s always the idea of a big healthy happy family and whatever comes along is a plus. I am so honored to be given this gift by spirit, creator, and an amazing partner whom I trust with my body and life after a very traumatic experience that had me afraid of interacting with men as a whole for what i was sure would be forever (I’ll tell that story when it’s time).”

“I knew sharing something so personal and precious could bring stress into my world, but there isn’t a word anyone would say my way that could take away from this,” she continued. “I’m looking forward to sharing my little world with you all… my partnership with my very best friend, our journey of conception, my choice for a natural home birth with my AMAZING midwives at @parteramidwifery and eventually… the little pumpkin!”

So who exactly is the “we” is that Kehlani was talking about in her caption? While she hasn’t spilled yet, we can’t wait to find out. She did promise to open up about a lot. But for now, we just want to say congrats to the singer and her mystery partner on their beautiful blessing!