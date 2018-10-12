Pregnant Kehlani Tells Nicki Minaj Her Baby-Making Sex With Bisexual BF Was ‘Bomb’

Kehlani shocked fans by revealing that she’s pregnant by her bisexual boyfriend. Now she’s telling Nicki Minaj all about the constant and ‘bomb’ sex they had while baby making.

Kehlani has longed to be a mom and she announced the big news on Oct. 12 that she’s four months pregnant with a baby girl. Everyone speculated who the daddy was until she revealed it was someone right under our noses. Thanks to her Instagram posts, fans believe the father is Kehlani’s bisexual boyfriend Javie Young White. The singer called in to Nicki Minaj‘s Queen Radio podcast hours after posting a pic of her baby bump and revealed that she and her partner had wild baby making sex to conceive their little girl. “It was bomb and we did have a lot of it, we practiced a lot. We had a short time frame to get pregnant so we had a lot of it,” Kehlani spilled.

Nicki brought up Kehlani’s past relationship with a girlfriend and the singer replied, “That was a long time ago, but now we’re just friends, me and her are super cool now.” Shen then revealed “I was lucky enough to find a man who was a bisexual male and we just really understand each other.” Kehlani herself identifies as “queer,” which she announced in an April tweet while adding she’s “attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non-binary people, intersex people, [and] trans people.”

Kehlani and Javie were actually just pals before they moved on to becoming future parents. When Nicki asked her if they have an open relationship or if they swing, the 23-year-old explained “We were friends first and then we became partners, that’s not something you do right away. But if that was one of our wishes in the future we might be open to that.”

The Oakland, CA native has kept this big secret for four months, as she found out right away that she was expecting. “I was three weeks [along] when I found out I was pregnant. I feel like this baby was already coming into my life, because it only took us to my first cycle of ovulation. I’m real fertile!” She’s not going to hide her baby girl’s name like she did her pregnancy though, telling Nicki “I haven’t named her yet but we have a list, but I’m sure if we decide on something we will break it right away.”

As for marriage plans, she told the “Barbie Dreams” rapper, “That’s something I have to think about over time, I think we’re both still understanding what marriage means to us, but it’s definitely something we’ve discussed. We love each other, but taking it to the government is a whole other level.” In a tweet announcing her pregnancy she described Javie as “my partner is my best friend and quite frankly the only man on Earth I trust.” And for anyone who wants to try to pass judgement on either Kehlani or Javie’s sexual preferences, she declared to Nicki “Everybody should mind their business when it comes to other people’s sexuality.”