Kate Middleton Stuns In Hot Pink Gown For Cousin-In-Law Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

Kate Middleton just arrived at Princess Eugenie’s wedding and she looks gorgeous in a hot pink outfit! See her stunning dress here!

Seeing Kate Middleton is always a treat, but seeing Kate Middleton at a wedding is a rare joy that we will never grow tired of. The Duchess of Cambridge just arrived at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle for the wedding of her cousin-in-law Princess Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank. Of course, Kate looks beautiful. She wore a hot pink dress by Alexander McQueen (who also famously designed her own wedding dress) and a fascinator in the same color made by Philip Treacy.

While Kate’s look is absolutely gorgeous, we’re really most excited to see the bride’s gown. British Vogue recently asked Eugenie who will be designing her dress, but she opted to keep mum. “I’m not telling anyone who is making it, but I can say it is a British-based designer,” she said. “[The dress] is the one thing that I was really decisive about. As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away. I never thought I’d be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I’ve been pretty on top of it.”

Eugenie also revealed that she isn’t suffering from cold feet or any pre-wedding jitters. “I’m not stressed at all. It’s nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realize that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters,” she told the magazine.

She continued, “There’s a lovely quote from Maya Angelou, which I’m paraphrasing, that ‘No one will remember what you said but they’ll remember how you made them feel.’ It’s about how we feel, but also how our family and friends feel. I want it to be beautiful and fun and to bring out our personalities as much as possible.”