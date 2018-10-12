Kanye West Wants To Run For President In 2024 & Retire From Music After Donald Trump Meeting

After his White House visit, Kanye West is eyeing a presidential run in 2024. A source close to the rapper told HL EXCLUSIVELY how his attentions my shift away from music for good!

Kanye West may be soon becoming a strictly political personality in the years to come. A source close to Ye told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how Kanye is definitely gearing up for a presidential run in 2024, especially after his meeting with Donald Trump. “Kanye 2024 is a thing and Kanye is even more interested to be the President himself after today’s meeting with Trump,” our source said. “He wants to retire from music at that point and go full throttle on his political goals whether anyone likes it or not!”

Kanye’s 10-minute long rant at the White House caused quite a large amount of backlash. In response to West’s lengthy monologue that defended his support of Trump and his wearing of a MAGA hat, T.I. wrote, “Don’t follow this puppet. Because as long as I’ve lived I’ve learned that it benefits a man nothing at all to gain the world,if to do so he must lose his soul. We just saw Mr.West’s Soul on auction. If you listen closely you can hear the tears of our ancestors hit the floor. All I can say is… I’ve reached my limits. This is my stop,I’m officially DONE!!!! 🖕🏽Trump & His Lil Cookie Boy.”

Right after his Trump meeting, Kanye went to an Apple Store in Washington, D.C. and delivered yet another pro-Trump rant. While standing on a table, he said, “…It hurts us as people, specifically black people, the idea, because we say, was America ever great for us? So we made a updated hat that said, ‘I Make America Great,’ and Trump wore the hat so he is open to adjusting and listening.”