Justin Bieber Clings Onto Hailey Baldwin On Lunch Date After Ex Selena Gomez Checks Into Treatment Facility

Hailey Baldwin continues to be Justin Bieber’s rock amid the report of Selena Gomez’s hospitalizations and subsequent check-in at a treatment center. See more pics of the married couple on Oct. 12, here.

Justin Bieber, 24, is still leaning on Hailey Baldwin, 21, for support. He was photographed tightly clutching the model’s hand en route into Joan’s On Third in Los Angeles on Oct. 12, just two days after a report surfaced of ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s “emotional breakdown” and check-in at a psychiatric center. It wasn’t a smiley lunch date, as the married couple wore straight faces, while Hailey kept her eyes away from the paparazzi. It’s been a rough couple of past days.

Justin, who dated Selena on and off-again from 2011 to 2018, has been looking to the support of loved ones in the wake of the sad news. On the night the world learned of Selena’s concerning state, reportedly triggered by a” low white blood cell count,” two unidentified friends embraced Justin after a church service on Oct. 10. The next day, Justin was photographed breaking down in tears on the passenger side of Hailey, who took over driving duty that day. “He feels bad that she is going through all the stuff she is going through,” a source close to Justin EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife on Oct. 11. “He hope’s she gets the help she needs. Justin is worried about Selena’s health and well-being, but won’t reach out anytime soon.”

That’s because Justin’s planning on giving the “Wolves” singer “room to heal,” our insider added. Selena took two trips to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in the past two weeks for her “low white blood cell count,” according to TMZ‘s report on Oct. 10. But after Selena wasn’t allowed to leave the second time, she suffered what sources called “an emotional breakdown,” the outlet continued to claim. Now, the singer is reportedly receiving dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) at a psychiatric facility on the East Coast, the sources continued to say. Selena, who’s battled lupus for years, also opened up about her depression and anxiety in Instagram Live Sessions on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22.

Selena then shared a cryptic message to her Instagram fans on Sept. 23, just 10 days after Hailey and Justin wedded on Sept. 13, reportedly in the backroom of a New York City court house. “Everything is good. I had obviously a weird couple months, but it’s fine,” Selena said during another Instagram Live session. “I feel good. I just had to make conscious decisions every day in order to get there, but it’s fine.”