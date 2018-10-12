Jordan Rodgers Reveals How He & JoJo Fletcher Make It Work While He’s On The Road

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher are still going strong, and he revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how they make it work during college football season, his new partnership, and more!

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher met and fell in love on The Bachelorette, and they’re still happily engaged two years later. Jordan is an SEC Network analyst, so he’s on the road all throughout college football season — a new city every week. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jordan about how their busy schedules impact their relationship. “The great thing is she’s super busy as well with what she does,” Jordan said. “She has a clothing line out, she flips houses so we try to coordinate our travel so she’ll oftentimes save a lot of her business stuff to do during the fall. If I’m out of town, then she can go do her work out of town, and so those couple days that I’m in town a week, we’re always together. Then she’ll come to a couple of the games as well, depending on her work schedule. What’s great about my job is it’s really busy for five months, and then it’s not as much for the rest of part of the year and we continue to do what we’re doing.”

While there’s no update on their wedding at the moment, they are renovating their future home. The couple also recently debuted their new reality show, a Kin web series titled Engaged with JoJo and Jordan. We’ve missed them on TV, that’s for sure!

Jordan has also teamed up with the Holiday Inn Express brand, the hotel sponsor of the SEC, to help football fans “be the readiest” for game day. Jordan competed in the READIEST Breakfast Challenge with Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor. The trio had to create the ultimate breakfast play using items from the brand’s hot, fresh, and free Express Start Breakfast bar. Jordan created the winning play — The 7-on-7 — which was stacked with seven layers of delicious pancakes, sausage, bacon and eggs, and a veggie omelet. All season long, you can create your own breakfast play at Holiday Inn Expresses using a 15% off special offer.