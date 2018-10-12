Jennifer Lopez Hair Makeover: Debuts New Bangs In Sultry Selfie

New hair, same stunning J. Lo! The “Dinero” singer revealed some fun new fringe on her Oct. 11 Instagram story and looks as amazing as always. Take a look!

It’s official! There isn’t a hairstyle in history that Jennifer Lopez, 49, can’t pull off perfectly. How are we supposed to pick a favorite look when she stuns with each adn every makeover? She revealed her most recent transformation on Oct. 11 in a sexy Instagram selfie. Just two days after appearing on the American Music Awards red carpet with side bangs and an updo, J. Lo’s hair was cut into fabulous new fringe. While we can’t see too much of Jennifer’s wispy bangs in the close-up shot, it’s clear the brown-eyed beauty is stunning in this style. And with a turtleneck, hoop earrings and the sun shining on her face, couldn’t have debuted her ‘do any better. So beautiful!

We’re just glad hairstylist Chris Appleton shared his own shot of Jennifer on Instagram. “She BANGS,” he wrote — and he’s not wrong! Not only did fans get a better look at her metallic turtleneck and her gorgeous makeup, but a full look at her new hair from the top of her head to the tips of her strands. The bangs flowed perfectly into her wavy layers. But as much as we’re loving this new look, that’s not to say Jennifer didn’t blow our minds with her AMAs beauty look this same week. Not only did the mother of two perform a song from her upcoming movie Second Act in a sparkly silver outfit with her long locks down, but she sported a chic updo when she posed for red carpet pics in a plunging pink gown.

Is there a hairstyle the “Dinero” singer can’t wear flawlessly? All signs are pointing to no. She’s had a long career — and hasn’t missed a beat!

We’ll prove it! Think back on the sleek high ponytail Jennifer rocked at the last show of her Las Vegas residency this month. She pulled off Ariana Grande‘s signature look with ease, looking fierce AF. What will she do next?