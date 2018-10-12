Say Yes To The Dress Star Randy Fenoli Tells You How To Pick The Perfect Wedding Dress

Randy has helped thousands of brides find THE Dress and now, he’s spilling his secrets on where to start if you’re engaged and clueless.

Shopping for a wedding dress can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be! With so many styles — mermaid, ball gown, a-line, not to mention necklines — boatneck, v-neck, sweetheart — there are a LOT of options. But you can narrow it down and make shopping a positive experience with these tips from Say Yes To The Dress star and wedding dress designer Randy Fenoli!

Randy told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that even if you have no idea where to start, “It’s very easy. First of all, she should have a venue and a season. If it’s in the winter outside in Canada, it’s going to be different than a summer wedding outside in Miami, so right there you can lean towards a lighter dress or a heavier dress. What is your personal style? Are you more classic? Do you like to go out and party at night in glitzy dresses? Are you a Cinderella princess kind of girl? You really know your style and who you are.”

He continued, “Are you a girly girl? Are you someone who is more tailored and understated? Do you want something sleek to the body, to show it off? Something sleek and elegant? Follow your own style to start off with and then start trying on dresses. Do you like lace? Is it a rustic chic setting? Is it a ballroom on New Year’s Eve? That’s going to be totally different than a beach wedding.”

“I think that it’s going to be really easy for you,” Randy reiterated. “Then, once you start trying on, you’re going to see what silhouette is best for your body type. It’s going to be easy to find a dress. You tell me your location, your season, I look at your dress, what you’re wearing and what bag you’re carrying and I can always find the one.”

We spoke to Randy during New York Bridal Week, and saw his entire 36-piece Randy Fenoli Bridal Collection called Silver Springs. (See four of our favorites above!) The dresses go up to size 30 at no extra cost, and most of the designs are under $3,000! “I’m always thinking about all different ‘types’ of brides, and brides of all sizes. A wedding gown is the most important piece of clothing a woman will ever wear, so to be able to create something she loves is the most rewarding feeling for me,” Randy said.