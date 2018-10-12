Exclusive Interview
Hollywood Life

Say Yes To The Dress Star Randy Fenoli Tells You How To Pick The Perfect Wedding Dress

How to pick a wedding dress
Courtesy of Instagram
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ceremony, St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018
Princess Eugenie and Jack BrooksbankThe wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Departures, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 12 Oct 2018
Prince William and Catherine Middleton after the ceremonyThe wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Westminster Abbey, London, Britain - 29 Apr 2011Kate Middleton's dress has been designed by Sarah Burton, creative director of the Alexander McQueen label. According to a press release from St James' Palace Catherine chose the British brand for the "beauty of its craftsmanship and its respect for traditional workmanship". The lace appliqué for the bodice and skirt of the dress was handmade by the Royal School of Needlework. Individual flowers have been hand-cut from lace and hand-engineered onto ivory silk tulle. Hand-cut English lace and French Chantilly has been used throughout the bodice and skirt. The train measures two metres and 70cm. The ivory satin bodice, which is narrowed at the waist and padded at the hips, draws on the Victorian tradition of corsetry and is a hallmark of McQueen designs. The veil, made of layers of soft, ivory silk tulle, is held Cartier 'halo' tiara, belonging to The Queen, which was made in 1936. Her earrings, by Robinson Pelham, are diamond-set stylised oak leaves with a diamond acorn, and were a gift from her parents.
Prince Charles and Princess DianaWedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, London, Britain - 29 Jul 1981 View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Randy has helped thousands of brides find THE Dress and now, he’s spilling his secrets on where to start if you’re engaged and clueless.

Shopping for a wedding dress can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be! With so many styles — mermaid, ball gown, a-line, not to mention necklines — boatneck, v-neck, sweetheart — there are a LOT of options. But you can narrow it down and make shopping a positive experience with these tips from Say Yes To The Dress star and wedding dress designer Randy Fenoli!

Randy told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that even if you have no idea where to start, “It’s very easy. First of all, she should have a venue and a season. If it’s in the winter outside in Canada, it’s going to be different than a summer wedding outside in Miami, so right there you can lean towards a lighter dress or a heavier dress. What is your personal style? Are you more classic? Do you like to go out and party at night in glitzy dresses? Are you a Cinderella princess kind of girl? You really know your style and who you are.”

He continued, “Are you a girly girl? Are you someone who is more tailored and understated? Do you want something sleek to the body, to show it off? Something sleek and elegant? Follow your own style to start off with and then start trying on dresses. Do you like lace? Is it a rustic chic setting? Is it a ballroom on New Year’s Eve? That’s going to be totally different than a beach wedding.”

“I think that it’s going to be really easy for you,” Randy reiterated. “Then, once you start trying on, you’re going to see what silhouette is best for your body type. It’s going to be easy to find a dress. You tell me your location, your season, I look at your dress, what you’re wearing and what bag you’re carrying and I can always find the one.”

Credit: Dan Lecca

We spoke to Randy during New York Bridal Week, and saw his entire 36-piece Randy Fenoli Bridal Collection called Silver Springs. (See four of our favorites above!) The dresses go up to size 30 at no extra cost, and most of the designs are under $3,000! “I’m always thinking about all different ‘types’ of brides, and brides of all sizes. A wedding gown is the most important piece of clothing a woman will ever wear, so to be able to create something she loves is the most rewarding feeling for me,” Randy said.