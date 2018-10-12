A-Rod Reveals The Serendipitous Way He & JLo First Met Nearly 20 Years Ago — It’ll Give You Chills

A-Rod and JLo have the best meet cute, ever. See the treasure Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend dug up from two decades ago, here!

Before Alex Rodriguez, 43, could call himself Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend, he was just another fan of “Jenny from the Block.” Although A-Rod and JLo started dating in early 2017, their story begins almost 20 years ago. A-Rod was in his early 20s then, still relatively fresh in his Major League Baseball career after starting in 1994. JLo, now 49, had blessed the MLB star with an autograph and signed it “To Alex.” He shared the gem to Instagram on Oct. 11! “#TBT to almost 20 years ago when a big time global pop superstar signed a pic for a young ball player,” A-Rod captioned the valuable find. In one of his hashtags, he also wrote, “Life can be a funny thing sometimes.” JLo must’ve agreed with the sentiment — see what she said below!

We’re just as shocked as JLo! It was previously speculated that she met her future boyfriend at a Yankees game in 2005, although that could have been the year A-Rod was referring to. And yes, JLo was a fan of her boyfriend’s team way before they started dating! Both were with different spouses at the time: JLo was with Marc Anthony, and A-Rod was with Cynthia Scurtis. We’re just thrilled that the lovers found their way back to one another. A-Rod is smitten with the “El Anillo” singer, and we know that first-hand because of HollywoodLife’s EXCLUSIVE chat with him! He was a seriously proud boyfriend as he gushed about the records JLo’s All I Have Las Vegas residency broke. “She’s literally broken records every day for the last two weeks and she has four left,” A-Rod told us, days before her residency’s final show on Sept. 29.

A-Rod had even called him and JLo “twins” to Vanity Fair in October of 2017, just roughly after eight months of dating! JLo also had sweet words to say about her beau during the interview. She threw it back to the past, much like A-Rod did today! “I understand him in a way that I don’t think anyone else could, and he understands me in a way that no one else could ever,” she told the magazine. “In his 20s, he came into big success with the biggest baseball contract [at the time]. I had a No. 1 movie and a No. 1 album and made history. We both had ups and downs and challenges in our 30s, and by our 40s we’d both been through so much. And more importantly than anything, we had both done a lot of work on ourselves.”

What a find! On a side note, JLo seriously hasn’t aged since that photo was taken. She looked just as vibrant on stage at the 2018 American Music Awards on Oct. 9!