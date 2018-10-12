Teresa Giudice’s Heartbroken Daughter Gia, 17, Breaks Silence On Joe’s Deportation: ‘Let’s Fight’

Joe Giudice has 30 days to appeal his deportation order, and his daughter Gia is speaking out! She wants to ‘fight’ the decision. See what else she had to say!

Gia Giudice, 17, may be breaking her silence on her father’s deportation order — but she isn’t doing it on her own! The teen took to Instagram to repost a video from a man named Fred Rubino who called the court decision “racist.” In her caption, Gia said, “Spread the word, could’ve said it better myself. I love you daddy, let’s fight this.” She also posted a sweet throwback shot to her Instagram story that featured her as a little girl in a two-piece bathing suit and braids hugging her dad from behind. Joe Giudice, 46, was sporting sunglasses and board shorts. “New post,” she wrote across the picture, repeating, “Spread the word, let’s fight.” So what exactly did Fred have to say about the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s deportation order?

“This guy has been in the country since he was a baby,” Fred said in his rant. “He only knows the United States. He has a family here with kids and now we’re gonna deport him?” In addition to calling the court system “racist” and “broken,” the man asked, “Where is the outrage?” While he made a good point about Joe’s family — he and wife Teresa Giudice, 46, share four daughters ranging from nine years old to seventeen — he took a sharp turn and claimed the courts were letting “hundreds and thousands of rapists and murderers” remain in the country illegally. He said Joe’s case was only different because of his Italian heritage.

We’d love to hear Gia speak out on exactly how much of this she agrees with. It’s no surprise she’s so upset after already being separated from her dad for so long. Joe has been in prison for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud since 2016 and won’t be released until 2019. At that point, he’s set to return to Italy, where he was born, but reportedly can’t bring his children with him.

“New Jersey uses something called the ‘Best Interests of the Child’ standards, so it’s in the best interest of the child to stay here because of their age and because they would be going to a foreign country,” New Jersey State Family Attorney Peter G. Aziz told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s no way that any judge would allow children of their age to be removed to another country.” But once Gia turns 18 next year, she’ll be able to make her own decisions.

Joe moved to the United States when he was one and never sought citizenship. “I consider myself an American,” he admitted on the Bravo reality show. But since he isn’t one on paper, he may go straight from prison to Italy.

Teresa has yet to speak out on the matter like her daughter, so RHONJ fans are still waiting for the mother of four to break her silence.