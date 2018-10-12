Princess Eugenie’s Mother, Fergie, Is A Vision In Green As She Arrives For Royal Wedding

This royal wedding has become fergalicious. Princess Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, was out in full force at her daughter’s wedding, wearing a royal emerald green dress and a hat fit for a queen.

With her daughter about to say, “I do,” there was no way that Fergie – aka Sarah Ferguson, 58, the Duchess of York – was going to miss this. The former wife of Prince Andrew, 58, was a sight to be seen on the day of Princess Eugenie’s wedding. As the royal family gathered on Oct. 12 to witness Eugenie’s marriage to Jack Brooksbank, 32, Fergie once again stole the spotlight with her fashion. The once heralded style icon arrived in a purple Rolls Royce, a car almost as fabulous as her dress. The famous redhead decided to wear a fabulous green dress, which only made her crimson locks pop brighter! Though, Fergie’s famous flame-colored hair was covered by a massive hat that almost took flight in the English winds. Still, poor weather wasn’t going to stop her from enjoying her daughter’s big day. In fact, before entering the chapel, Fergie rushed to the crowds to say a few words and give them a smile!

Long before the Black Eyed Peas showed up on the scene, Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson was turning heads and setting the British tabloids aflame. As a childhood acquaintance of Prince Andrew, Fergie and Queen Elizabeth’s son were re-acquainted in 1985, fell in love and were engaged by March 1986. The two were wed that year, but they were separated by 1992. The split came on the heels of rumors that Fergie was unfaithful to Andrew, and speaking of heels – five months later after separating, Fergie was photographed topless in Saint Tropez, while John Bryan, an American financial manager, was seen suckling on her toes.

Playing footsie with the face of another man while still married to Prince Andrew didn’t win Fergie any favors with the royal family. “You have done more to bring shame on the family than could ever have been imagined,” Princess Margaret, the Queen’s sister, wrote to Fergie after the Duchess sent her a bouquet of flowers, per Cosmo. “Not once have you hung your head in embarrassment even for a minute after those disgraceful photographs. Clearly you have never considered the damage you are causing us all.” There were a few other scandals, post-divorce – including where she was filmed by News of the World offering access to Prince Andrew for half a million British pounds.

Because Fergie has been estranged from the royal family, the Queen reportedly issued a set of special guidelines for Fergie to follow during the wedding. Fergie must reportedly sit on Jack’s family’s side of the chapel during the ceremony, according to Woman’s Day. She’s also been banned from making a speech. She must also avoid Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Well, who needs the British Crown when you can still turn a look like Fergie can?