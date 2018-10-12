Bristol Palin is bringing the drama to ‘Teen Mom OG.’ In a new clip, her ex Dakota Meyer kicks her out of their marital bedroom and moves all of her belongings out.

Bristol Palin is a producer’s dream come true as a new addition to Teen Mom OG. She was in the middle of a heated divorce drama with husband Dakota Meyer, 30, when she began filming and everything was caught on tape. In the show’s upcoming episode she’s nervous about returning to their Texas house after the couple’s on camera split that aired on Oct. 8. “I’m kind of nervous to go back to Austin,” Bristol, 27, tells her sister Piper, 17. “I’m anxious about it. I have major anxiety. Are we staying in the house together or…I just want to rip the Band-Aid off and get it over with. I don’t want to fight. I don’t want to have any sort of drama at all.”

Well, drama is exactly what she gets as she returns home to find out Dakota moved all of her belongings out of their bedroom. “Did daddy move all of mommy’s stuff in here?” she asks the couple’s two daughters Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 1. Ouch! That’s a position little kids should never have to be put in. The pair ended things in front of a Teen Mom OG producer in last week’s episode, where former Marine and Medal of Honor recipient Dakota confessed that their marriage breakdown was on him primarily. “It’s become tough,” Dakota revealed. “99 percent of our problems in this family and in this marriage is my anxiety and my PTSD whether you want to believe or justify it or not.” Bristol then apologized for being “cold” to him.

Dakota lost it earlier this week when video surfaced of Bristol saying she went through her whole pregnancy with Sailor alone. He took issue with it and hit up Instagram to call her out. “Yes, we got pregnant right after our engagement. We planned a wedding with our families and friends and Bristol decided to leave me a week prior. I spoke with her family every month and made it clear I would be the father of my child. I reached out to her before Sailor was born and asked what the plan was to co-parent. She told me to go through the courts to establish paternity.”

“I found out my child was born on Twitter,” he continued. “Can you imagine being a dad and not being allowed to be at your child’s birth? She denied my paternity until it could be proven, at which point Sailor was born. For Bristol to state that Sailor didn’t have a dad is laughable – what really happened is Bristol kept our daughter from having a father present at birth and until the courts ruled that I was her father.” Oh man, be sure and tune in to MTV on Oct. 15 to see what happens when Dakota moves all of Bristol’s belongings out of their house.