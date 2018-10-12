Courtney Cole Comes Alive In Uplifting New Music Video For ‘Spiritual’

She’s opened for the likes of Miranda Lambert & Kenny Chesney, but today, Courtney Cole is starting at square one with a new sound. Watch the EXCLUSIVE premiere of her ‘Spiritual’ video!

You’d be hard-pressed to find another musician with a back story quite like Courtney Cole’s. The New Orleans native first dipped her toe in the music industry as a college student, when she landed an internship at a Nashville based record label, and it was only a matter of time before she went from making copies, to penning songs! Eventually, Courtney’s impressive songwriting skills landed her a slot opening for some of the hottest country artists of today, including a 13-day stint on Miranda Lambert’s ‘Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars’ Tour! Now, the songstress has rediscovered herself via a move to Los Angeles, and a more pop-centric sound on her latest single, “Spiritual.” HollywoodLife is sharing the EXCLUSIVE premiere!

Courtney’s new visual takes an introspective look at hard times, while remaining undeniably uplifting. “‘Spiritual’ is me coming alive again. It’s about coming from brokenness and becoming whole again,” she tells HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview. “Last year was a tough one for me, a lot shifted, everything came to a sudden halt and I found myself driving Uber,” she says of her shaky new start in Los Angeles. But – Courtney has found her footing, and music in particular, has been her salvation.”Making this music video felt healing in a way. It’s really important for me to tell a story through my music,” she adds.

As Courtney transitions to a more of a pop sound this time around, she hopes that she can inspire others to take fearless leaps as well. “I hope they take it as looking fear in the face and following peace. Just not letting fear hold you back,” she tells HollywoodLife of the song’s message. The singer largely credits the ocean for making her whole again, which is why she chose to shoot her “Spiritual” video at all of her favorite Los Angeles beach spots! While she admittedly felt like a small fish in a big pond upon arriving to Los Angeles, it was the ocean that made her feel right at home. “I saw such a comparison in my fear of the ocean and my fear of moving forward in my career. So, in my head, it made sense that if I could prove to myself that I could conquer the ocean, I could conquer my career,” she says.

Fans might want to grab the tissues for the opening of the visual, though. Courtney’s heart-aching intro is an audio clip from her Youtube series, Rocumentary.”I don’t know why I’m freaking out so much today. I feel so much fear. I feel myself second guessing, and just hoping I made the right choice to come out here. It just feels really real…it’s time for a new adventure. I need a new adventure. I just don’t know what it’s going to look like – and that’s scary,” she says through tears. However, when asked how she pulls through times of doubt, Courtney didn’t miss a beat. “I always knew this was my calling, I always new this was what I wanted,” she said. Be sure to watch the full video for “Spiritual above,” and keep and eye out for more to come from the singer this year!