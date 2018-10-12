City Of Hope Gala Best Dressed: Rita Ora & More Stun On The Carpet

Celebs like Rita Ora, Wiz Khalifa, and Tiffany Haddish came out to celebrate a good cause at the City of Hope Gala, and looked damn good themselves! See the best dressed on the gala’s red carpet here.

Some of the entertainment industry’s biggest stars attended the City of Hope Gala in Los Angeles on October 11 and celebrated the people who help the center help others. City of Hope is a treatment center for cancer, both types of diabetes, and other life-threatening diseases, which thanks to the kindness of others, has raised over $118 million over the past 45 years. Incredible! Before the gala began, the stars walked the red carpet and looked like those $118 million!

Take Rita Ora, for example. The singer went full bombshell in a long, red gown with a halter top that hugged her gorgeous curves. Her slicked-back, platinum blonde hair and bright red lipstick was pure old Hollywood glamour. Best dressed of the night? We think so! Kelly Rowland looked amazing, too. She rocked a long-sleeved, blush pink gown covered in silver glitter. She was so pretty in this Yousef Aljasmi dress! Brown eyeshadow, lush lashes, and nude lipgloss was perfect with this glitzy gown.

It wasn’t just on the red carpet where stars shined last night. Beyonce surprised the audience with an intimate performance during the gala! Naturally, Queen Bey looked flawless for it. Bey just wrapped her On The Run II tour with husband Jay-Z earlier this week, so seeing her perform some of her biggest hits for a small audience must have been a huge treat! She donned a glistening, feathered, full-length gown that featured a scandalously high leg slit. She took advantage of the thigh-slit and totally popped that left leg! She completed the look with a swatch of glittering eye shadow and curled hair. So lovely!

To see pics of more gorgeous stars on the 2018 City of Hope Gala red carpet, like Tiffany Haddish, Wiz Khalifa, Bebe Rexha, and more, scroll through our gallery above! This was seriously one good looking bunch!