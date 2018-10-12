Cardi B Risks Serious Wardrobe Malfunction By Not Wearing Underwear In Skimpy Bday Outfit

To celebrate her 26th birthday, Cardi B went all out — and she made sure she was, of course, the sexiest one at the party, too, in a SUPER hot outfit. See the pics here!

Cardi B came THIS close to suffering QUITE a wardrobe malfunction in her racy ensemble at a party on the night of her 26th birthday on Oct. 11! The woman of the hour showed off her incredible post-baby bod in a leopard skirt, which featured a double slit up both sides and left little to the imagination. Because of how high the slits went, Cardi went without underwear at the party, which was also a celebration of Quavo’s new album, and risked showing a whole lot more than bargained for. Luckily, in photos snapped at the event, the skirt’s fabric is covering the rapper’s NSFW area, but it sure came dangerously close to flapping to the side a little too far.

To complete the look, Cardi wore a matching, strapless leopard print top, putting her abs on full display, along with her legs. Can you believe she gave birth just THREE months ago?! Of course, Cardi’s hubby, Offset, was at the party, and photos show her grinding up against him and sticking her tongue out. Clearly, Cardi B was feelin’ her man as she celebrated her big day — she even took to Instagram rave over wanting to have sex with him in “30 different positions.” Hey, it’s her day!

Offset actually gave Cardi her birthday present days before her actual birthday, when he gifted her with a lavish Lamborghini on Oct. 4. Of course, Cardi doesn’t even have a driver’s license (she’s from NYC, after all), but she said that she wants to finally learn how to drive now that she has this epic car!

Earlier this week, Cardi took the stage at the American Music Awards for an incredible performance, and Offset was proudly watching from the front row. He cheered he on like crazy, too!