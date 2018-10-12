Ariel Winter Finally Overcomes Her Insecurities: She Loves Showing Off Her Gorgeous Body

Ariel Winter formerly struggled with body image issues, but the ‘Modern Family’ star is feeling more confident than ever and we’ve got all the details!

Ariel Winter, 20, has been in the limelight for more than half her life and she’s “struggled” with loving her body and feeling confident. But the Modern Family star has finally come into her own and learned that she no longer cares what anybody else says when it comes to her looks. A source close to the brunette beauty shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, “Ariel struggled with body image and self confidence throughout her childhood, and it wasn’t helped by becoming famous at such a vulnerable and young age. But, she finally has pretty much overcome her insecurities, and she finally feels good about herself, as she should, she looks amazing!”

This is such great news for the award-winning actress who has been all about flaunting her figure after undergoing a breast reduction in 2016 — going from a 32F to 34D. “Ariel actually likes looking in the mirror now,” the pal continued. “And she loves to show off her beautiful curves in dresses, and crop tops and swimwear. Ariel is such a beautiful person, inside and out, it’s awesome that she finally realizes it, and can now even celebrate how gorgeous she is.” Wow! She’s such an inspiration!

After undergoing the reduction in 2016, Ariel opened up about her personal struggles with body image in an essay she wrote for Motto. “Having so much weight on my frame was affecting me psychologically,” she revealed. “I was uncomfortable and unhappy. It wasn’t because I didn’t like how I looked.” She added, “Women are already over-sexualized and I grew into my body so young. I was 13, 14 years old and I looked 19. Suddenly, people didn’t want to talk about my job – they just wanted to talk about my cleavage.” The sitcom star – who plays Alex Dunphy on the hit ABC comedy series – recently shared an Instagram pic on Oct. 7 from her new Composure magazine shoot, where she showed off her curves in a plunging purple bodysuit. “Never been timid,” Ariel appropriately captioned the stunning photo and we couldn’t agree more!