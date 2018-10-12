Angelina Jolie Determined To Find Out Truth About Rumors Brad Pitt Is Dating Again

Angelina Jolie is not down with ex Brad Pitt dating other women even though they’ve been split up for two years. We’ve got details on why she’s demanding to know details about his love life.

Angelina Jolie doesn’t want Brad Pitt back, but she’s also wary of her ex dating other women. “Angelina is having a hard time knowing what to believe when it comes to Brad’s dating life and she’s determined to find out the truth. She feels like it’s her right to know who he is dating because it could potentially mean her kids would be around this new person,” a source close to the 43-year-old actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The former couple share six kids ranging in age from 10 to 17.

“Brad is insisting that there is nothing to tell when it comes to his love life but Angelina isn’t going to just take his word for it. She has her ways of finding things out and she is very determined to get to the bottom of who Brad is seeing,” our insider adds. Even though the former couple split up over two years ago, neither has gone on to have a public relationship with anyone else as their contentious divorce proceedings still hasn’t been legally settled.

Angelina has had primary custody of their six kids ever since she filed for divorce from Brad in Sept. of 2016. She’s had her hands full between her parental duties and her movie career. Brad is only allowed to spend time with his kids as long as a court ordered monitor is present. While he was linked to M.I.T professor Dr. Neri Oxman earlier this year, it turned out to be nothing more than a friendship. The 54-year-old us currently shooting director Quentin Tarantino‘s next film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood alongside Leonardo DiCaprio so at least we’ll be seeing his handsome face on screen again in 2019.