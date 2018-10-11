Nicki Minaj Skipped AMAs To Avoid Run-In With Cardi B & Mariah Carey: She Can’t Be Around Them

Nicki Minaj was a no-show at the American Music Awards in LA, October 9, and we finally know why! — It turns out she made a ‘last minute decision’ to dip out of attending the show to avoid any drama with Cardi B… and Mariah Carey!

Nicki Minaj, 35, decided not to attend the 2018 American Music Awards in LA, October 9, and we hear it’s because she wanted to avoid any type of run-in with Cardi B, 25, and Mariah Carey, 48. “Nicki was intending to go to the AMAs, but then realized that the night could’ve taken a negative turn if she was somehow pitted against Cardi in any way while sitting in the audience,” a source close to the “Queen” rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The insider notes that the same goes for Mariah, who she had beef with when they were both judges on American Idol back in 2013. While they are no longer feuding, they aren’t exactly friend either.

“Nicki knew it was a night where both Mariah and Cardi were featured, so she thought it was best if she just stayed away… Plus she didn’t want to be in the audience watching people she isn’t friendly with,” the source reveals. “Nicki doesn’t like to share the spotlight when it comes to people she’s been at odds with. It just causes more of a frenzy.”

The source also adds that Nicki’s decision not to attend the AMAs was a last minute one. However, it was an easy one to make. “She didn’t having any performing obligations. So, she feels she didn’t ruffle feathers when it came to the organizers of the show, because they didn’t have to fill in any space for her absence,” the insider explains.

As previously reported, Cardi and Nicki’s on-going feud escalated to a dangerous level when they had a run-in at New York Fashion Week in early September. After getting into a verbal screaming match, Cardi threw her red platform stiletto at Nicki at Harper’s Bazaar’s annual ICONS party on September 7.

Things got heated when Cardi claimed the “Barbie Dreams” rapper had mentioned her daughter, Kulture, and commented on her parenting skills. Soon after, Cardi was escorted out of the party with a quarter-sized lump above her left eyebrow, with no earrings and only one shoe on.

Cardi later took to Instagram to claim that she’s kept her mouth shut amidst numerous alleged incidents, where she says Nicki has attempted to ruin her success, among other things.

Then, Nicki later addressed the incident on her Queen Radio. “The other night, I was a part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through,” Nicki said. “The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion, I will never forget. I was mortified.”

“I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting. I don’t care about anyone’s parenting. I don’t give a s–t and it’s so crazy to me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy,” the rapper defended herself in response to Cardi’s accusations. “I just want to let the world know that Onika Tanya Maraj would never, has never and will never speak ill of anyone’s child.”