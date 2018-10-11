‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley & Roger Mathews’ Divorce: Why They Split Finally Revealed

JWoww and Roger have split — that’s something we do know! But, fans have been questioning why they decided to call it quits, and only we have the scoop!

Jersey Shore fans were devastated after news of Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 32, and Roger Mathews‘ divorce on September 27. However, the pair never divulged a reason as to why they decided to call it quits after nearly three years of marriage. But, we hear their split is something Roger has been taking the blame for. “Roger takes full responsibility for Jenni leaving him, he knows he can be controlling and hot headed,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s got a fiery personality too so it got to the point that they were fighting way too often. Their shared passion is what brought them together, but it’s the one thing that drove them apart.”

The insider went on to explain that Roger has a lot of regrets within their relationship. “He feels like he should have been more loving and supportive. He’s also not always the best communicator so that’s something he’s working on in therapy right now.” Ultimately, Roger’s focus is to win Jenni back. “He’s determined to make some positive changes and convince Jenni that he’s going to change,” the source says.

This whole situation has been a first for Roger, who isn’t usually one to back down. “He’s not even close to admitting defeat, but this is very emotional for him. For the first time probably ever, he’s saying he’s wrong and needs to change. He loves her and wants to fight for her,” the source explains.

Right now, we hear the two are in therapy together, but Roger is still going on his own to work on himself. “He’s 100% committed to winning back his wife and family. He can’t face any other outcome. He’ll be shattered if he can’t fix things,” the insider adds.

HollywoodLife.com reached out to a rep for Jenni, who said the reality star “won’t be making comments on their relationship at this time,” adding, “Her and Roger are focused on their kids.”

Jenni filed reportedly filed for divorce on September 12 in Superior Court in Ocean County, NJ. “The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” JWoww’s complaint read, according to the Asbury Park Press, which first reported the news.