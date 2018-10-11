Princess Eugenie’s Royal Wedding: When Is It & How To Watch

Princess Eugenie’s big day is almost here! The royal wedding is happening on October 12, and we’re so excited. Find out what time to watch, and how to tune in, here!

You don’t have to be in England at St. George’s Castle to watch Princess Eugenie marry Jack Brooksbank! If you’re in the United States like us, there still plenty of ways to watch Queen Elizabeth‘s granddaughter walk down the aisle. Here’s the skinny: TLC has the exclusive broadcasting rights to airing the royal wedding live in the US. You can tune into Royal Wedding Live: Princess Eugenie at 4:25am ET on October 12. If that’s too early for you, TLC is airing an encore presentation of the wedding at 7:25am ET. How exciting!

If you’re on the west coast, the wedding will still air — just on a tape delay. No television? No problem! You can stream the entire special via the TLC Go app. For those who don’t have cable (*raises hand*), you’re not out of luck. The Telegraph will offer a live stream at the same time, 4:45am ET, on their website. The Duke of York, Prince Andrew — aka Eugenie’s father — will host a live stream of his daughter’s wedding on his Facebook and Twitter feeds. How considerate of him!

If you’re actually in Windsor (lucky you!), then you can witness the festivities in person. Well, at least outside the church. Just like Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex before her, Princess Eugenie will have a public procession through town as she make her way to St. George’s Chapel. How cool is that? Royals fans can see her in her beautiful wedding, and hopefully get a glimpse of the rest of the royal family as they arrive to support her. It’s going to be a magical day! Make sure to get up early and see the whole thing!