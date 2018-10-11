T.I. & Tiny: Why He’s Not Afraid Of The Reality Show Curse Killing Their Relationship

Don’t bother T.I. with any reality show superstitions because he’s confident his relationship with Tiny can withstand anything! Go inside their romance as they prepare for a new season of ‘The Family Hustle’!

Do you know about that tell tall tale of couples who do reality shows ultimately split because of the infamous TV curse? — Yeah, it’s a thing. But, T.I., 38, isn’t afraid of anything! “Tip is very aware that couples from reality shows usually don’t make it. But, he’s determined to defeat and break the curse,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY!

Incase you didn’t hear, Tip and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, are headed back to television for season seven of The Family Hustle, despite the show’s prior ending. “He is in a good place with Tiny and is looking forward to their new show,” the insider reveals. And, Tip has a strategy going into the show this time. “He wants to avoid any relationship issues that usually present themselves when people do these shows. They have been through enough heartbreak, so he just wants to only have great times ahead with as little drama as possible,” the source adds.

As we previously reported, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Tip and Tiny have secretly been filming season seven of their reality show in Atlanta. The news came after the show, which aired on VH1 since 2011, announced that it would end after season six back in March 2017.

Despite their relationships troubles, the couple celebrated Tip’s birthday together, along with their kids — Zonnique, Major Philant, Domani, Messiah, King, and even baby Heiress — on September 25. They’ve been hinting online that all is well in lover’s paradise, posting photos and videos with one another. But, things weren’t always so good.

As you may know, Tiny filed for divorce from Tip back in December 2016. But, when it came time for their hearing in March 2017, the legal meeting was dropped since Tip never received the papers. Ever since then, the pair has been trying to work things out, as seen documented on Xscape: Still Kickin’ It TV special. These days, Tiny and Tip are doing much better.