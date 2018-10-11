This is the cutest thing you’ll see all day — promise! Heiress may only be two years old, but T.I. is already making sure his daughter knows her worth.

Consider our hearts melted! T.I., 38, took to Instagram on Oct. 10 to share the sweetest video with his daughter Heiress, 2, and we think every dad should take a look. The rapper’s daughter is still a toddler, but he’s already taking steps to build her self-confidence. We give that a two-thumbs up! After asking Heiress, “Who’s daddy’s baby?” again and again and not getting much of an answer, T.I. changed his question to, “Who’s beautiful and strong and can do anything in the world?” His daughter definitely knew the answer to that question and quickly responded, “Me!” — not once, but twice. And as if that wasn’t adorable enough, the father/daughter pair ended the video by saying they loved each other.

This isn’t the first time Heiress has made us smile. The little girl, who T.I. shares with his wife Tiny, 43, is super sweet. Who could forget when she proved her baby genius status by spelling her name to the tune of B-I-N-G-O.? She doesn’t even have to be awake and gabbing to warm our hearts. Her mom once posted a sweet shot of Heiress cuddled up with her daddy in bed, and we couldn’t handle the cuteness! “I couldn’t resist,” Tiny wrote — and we don’t blame her. Fast asleep under the covers with T.I.’s arm wrapped around her, the two-year-old looked like a little angel.

Even though Tiny and T.I. have four kids from previous relationships and three of their own, Heiress is the baby of the family for now. But will she have a little sibling on the way soon?

All signs point to no! “Tiny and T.I. talk about having more kids all the time, however, she is at a very comfortable place in her life and they simply do not have any plans for more children,” a source close to the couple told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That’s not to say it’s completely out of the question, or that she won’t change her mind at some point, but right now another baby just isn’t in the cards for her and T.I.”

We totally respect that! With such an adorable daughter at home already, what’s the rush?