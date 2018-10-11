T.I., 50 Cent & More Slam Kanye West For Meeting With Donald Trump: This Is ‘Repulsive’

Kanye West has taken a lot of heat for his lengthy rant at White House, especially from T.I. & 50 Cent! Read their epic disses in response to him here!

T.I. and 50 Cent are officially done with Kanye West and his pro-Donald Trump antics after West went and had a sit down at the White House that featured a bizarre speech. In case you haven’t watched the controversial rant, you can read a transcript of Kanye’s lengthy, meandering monologue in our transcript right here. The TL:DR version is he admitted that he wasn’t on board with Hillary Clinton‘s “I’m With Her” campaign “as a guy that didn’t get to see my dad all the time, like a guy that could play catch with his son,” he doubled down on his comments about abolishing the 13th Amendment, and claimed that putting on his MAGA hat makes him feel like Superman.

In response to his White House visit, a former collaborator of Kanye’s, T.I. had some choice words for him. “Don’t follow this puppet,” he wrote. “Because as long as I’ve lived I’ve learned that it benefits a man nothing at all to gain the world,if to do so he must lose his soul. We just saw Mr.West’s Soul on auction. If you listen closely you can hear the tears of our ancestors hit the floor. All I can say is… I’ve reached my limits. This is my stop,I’m officially DONE!!!! 🖕🏽Trump & His Lil Cookie Boy.”

Meanwhile, 50 cent echoed T.I.’s disappointment, writing, “You make me feel like Superman, Obama said l was a idiot fuck these n****s lm wit you Master. Let’s make America great again LOL🤨get the strap.” Chelsea Handler not only thinks that Kanye views Trump as a father figure, but that it’s a one-way relationship. She tweeted, “Kanye West says he thinks of Trump as a father. Guess who doesn’t think of Kanye as a son?” Read T.I. and 50’s full responses below!

