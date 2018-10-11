The Situation & Fiancee Lauren Pesce ‘Extremely Nervous’ About His Upcoming Jail Sentence

The Situation & Lauren Pesce are on edge prior to his prison sentence. A source close to The Situation told HL EXCLUSIVELY that the two of them are ‘feeling scared.’

The Situation is preparing himself for his upcoming 8-month prison sentence, but he and his fiancee Lauren Pesce are both feeling the nerves. A source close to The Situation told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the two of them are anxious in the days that lie ahead of his sentence. “Mike and his fiance Lauren are extremely nervous with his upcoming prison sentence,” our source said. “They are so excited to get married and start their lives together.”

However, despite his sentencing, The Situation might take the opportunity to try to add to his family with Lauren before going away to prison. “Don’t be surprised if she gets pregnant before he goes away,” our source went on to say. “It could happen. They’re both feeling scared during what should be a very happy time in their lives.”

We reported earlier how The Situation and Lauren are getting married before he serves his time. “[A]nother thing that will come out of this is the fact that he will be married before he goes in, so he will be going into jail knowing that when he gets out he has the rest of his life ahead of him with the love of his life,” a source close to the Situation told us EXLCUSIVELY. “He can’t wait for that all to happen.”

However, Mike has made his peace with his prison time. “Mike accepts the court’s decision and looks forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce and moving forward together after serving his sentence,”Attorney Henry Klingeman told HollywoodLife.com. “He anticipates to come back stronger as an individual and couple in the same healthy mind-set that he has had for the last three years. He and Lauren are both so thankful for everyone’s support and prayers!”