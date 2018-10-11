PrayForSelena: Gomez’s Fans Rally Around Her After ‘Emotional Breakdown’ — ‘We Love You’

After news broke that Selena Gomez was getting treatment for suffering an ’emotional breakdown,’ her fans flooded social media with sweet messages of support.

Selena Gomez, 26, has a lot of loyal fans, and they’re rallying around her as she recovers from health issues and an “emotional breakdown.” News broke on Oct. 10 that Selena was hospitalized twice at the end of September for complications from her 2017 kidney transplant — specifically, a low white blood cell count, according to TMZ. Although she was released, she was re-admitted just a few days later when the low count persisted. Apparently, Selena wanted to leave the hospital before doctors advised her to, and when they didn’t let her, she “freaked out” and had an “emotional breakdown,” the site reports.

After the alleged meltdown, Selena was transported to a facility on the east coast, where she is currently receiving dialectical behavior therapy (DBT). The 26-year-old has been open about her struggles with mental health and depression, and even admitted she felt the need to take a social media break due to “negative comments” in September. As always, Sel’s fans have shown her major support during this difficult time, and when news of her “breakdown” went public on Oct. 10, they quickly got the hashtag #PrayForSelena trending.

“Sending my love and prayers to this lovely angel Selena Gomez,” one person wrote, along with some photos of the star. Another added, “I love her with my whole heart. You’re strong and you don’t deserve all this.”

#PrayForSelena we love you selena so much stay strong we are with you always. pic.twitter.com/G05d1QPiok — Selena Pics (@_SeIenator_) October 11, 2018

You can not even imagine how good it is to see all the fandom gathered to support Selena.

Let's send us positivity!

I love you all.#PrayForSelena pic.twitter.com/IsBXV1cnav — alfred. #PrayForSelena (@Dylmademehappy) October 11, 2018

Selena has been open about her struggle with Lupus for years. The disease got so serious in 2017, that she had to have a kidney transplant. The organ was donated by her friend, Francia Raisa. Clearly, this is something that will affect Selena for the rest of her life, as these recent health complications came more than a year after the surgery. We wish Selena the best and hope she gets well soon.