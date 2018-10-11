Sarah Hyland Would Be ‘Super Excited’ If She Got Pregnant With Wells Adams: Trying For A Baby?

After Sarah’s pregnancy joke, we can’t help but think about how cute she’d look with a baby bump — and we aren’t the only ones! The actress thinks Wells would be an ‘amazing father,’ a source says.

She could have fooled us! When Sarah Hyland, 27, found a shot of herself in gray sweats and a matching top, the Modern Family actress joked that she was “caught prego by paps.” But even though her Instagram comment was far from a pregnancy announcement with Wells Adams, 34, it got the star thinking about how she’d feel if the baby news was real, a source close to Sarah said. So does she wish it was true? “Sarah definitely doesn’t have plans for a baby anytime soon, but if she happened to get pregnant with Wells she would be really excited,” the insider admitted. “She’s having fun practicing with Wells in the meantime and knows he would make an amazing father one day. The idea isn’t totally out of the question, but would only happen when the time is right.”

All that being said, she really was only joking. While some say there’s a little bit of truth in each joke, there unfortunately was nothing more to this one! “She has struggled with online bullies hating on her for looking too skinny at times, so she actually delighted in seeing a photo of herself that looked like she put on a few pounds,” the source added. “But right now Sarah is just focusing on her busy career, and spending time with Wells.” We don’t blame her! She had a lot on her plate as an actress already before the former Bachelorette star was thrown into the mix. The two make such a cute couple — and proved that with the funny banter following the faux baby bump pic.

Wells responded to Sarah’s comment by saying, “So this is how I find out?” She replied, “I thought you would think it’s cute.” LOL! These two clearly get each other, and if they do decide to have a baby anytime soon, we are going to be SO pumped for them.

Hollywoodlife.com has reached out to Sarah Hyland’s rep for comment.