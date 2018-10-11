‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Ryan Edwards Leaving Rehab Early After Missing The Birth Of His Son

Not long now! Ryan Edwards was still in rehab when his wife reportedly gave birth to their son Jagger, but rumor has it he’s checking out early. This father/son pair will be meeting sooner rather than later!

A baby changes everything! Even though Ryan Edwards, 30, was planning to leave rehab sometime around February or March, he could be checking out of his treatment center in Alabama as soon as Thanksgiving, a source told RadarOnline. This comes as no surprise, considering Ryan’s wife Mackenzie Standifer, 21, reportedly just gave birth to their first child together on Oct. 9. We bet the ex-Teen Mom OG star is dying to meet little Jagger! He came in at just over seven pounds — but fans probably won’t be getting a look at the baby boy until Ryan’s return. “She wants photos out there, but she wants to wait for Ryan to get home,” the same source added. “She’s probably going to wait for Ryan to come home to release any.”

Makes sense to us! Although we’d love to get a look at the little one, how sweet would it be if the first photo of Jagger was a family pic, complete with Ryan and Mackenzie’s children from previous relationships, Bentley and Hudson? We don’t know if we could handle the cuteness. Mackenize has been staying silent on social media since September when her husband checked into rehab, so it looks like fans will have to keep waiting until next month to see how their growing family is doing. We bet it’ll be worth the wait!

So why exactly is Ryan in rehab at the moment? Maci Bookout‘s ex failed a drug test back in March when he tested positive for opiates and morphine, which is how he wound up at a treatment center in May. He was arrested just a couple of months after that for breaking probation from a previous possession charge.

If Ryan does end up checking out of this rehab stint early, it actually won’t be the first time he’s done so! After falling asleep at the wheel last year, he checked himself into a treatment center for 30 days, but left after 21. Sounds like a pattern might be developing! We just hope that when he leaves this time, he’s feeling much better — and ready to start raising little Jagger.