‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Admits He Wants To Get Back With Jen After Their Fight & Her Arrest

On the Oct. 11 episode of ‘Jersey Shore,’ Ronnie admits he wants a future with Jen Harley, even after she dragged him with her car and got arrested. Here’s what went down.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is dealing with the aftermath of his girlfriend, Jen Harley’s, arrest on the October 11 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. While his roommates are living it up in Seaside, Ronnie is back home in Las Vegas, taking care of his newborn baby, Ariana, while figuring out where he stands with Jen. “With me and Jen, I just think there’s a lot of things that are unsettled,” he says in the episode. “She doesn’t know how to handle them, so she snapped. It’s something you wouldn’t wish on anybody else.” Luckily, Ronnie has his mom in town to help him through this tough time.

Still, despite this dramatic fight and all the others that came before it, Ronnie is admittedly not ready to let Jen go. “I don’t know what to think with Jen,” he laments. “I know what I want — I do want to have a family. That’s what makes me complete. But it’s like…when you want something, you can’t have it, but you’re working at it and trying to get it, but it’s hurdle after hurdle after hurdle. I don’t know what to do.” As we know from seeing this play out in real life, Ron and Jen eventually get back together, and are still dating to this day.

Of course, Ronnie’s roommates are still skeptical of the relationship. “We all keep saying this is going to get worse,” Vinny Guadagnino says. “And then he gets f***ing dragged by a car.”

Meanwhile, in a supertease trailer for the rest of the season, it’s revealed that Ronnie ends up joining the group for their next vacation…and wants Jen to come for a visit. Naturally, nobody is happy about that, and it will definitely be interesting to see it play out as Jersey Shore continues.