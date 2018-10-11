Ronda Rousey Slams The Bella Twins After WWE Raw Ambush: They’re ‘Untrustworthy’

Uh-oh. After getting stabbed in the back and beaten down by Nikki and Brie Bella, Ronda Rousey has decided to take a page out of Drake’s book when it comes to her time inside the WWE.

“Well, I got ambushed from behind,” Ronda Rousey, 31, told TMZ Sports when discussing what wend down on the Oct. 8 episode of WWE’s RAW. After teaming with the Bella Twins – Nikki and Brie Bella, both 34 – the twins turned on the former UFC champ. Ronda, when reflecting on the beatdown, indicated her rookie humility blinded her to the Bellas’ treachery. “I’m new to the industry. I’m trying to make friends and be friendly and show everybody that I’m there to help out and not steal anyone’s thunder.”

“I need to listen to Drake more – ‘No New Friends,’ “ Ronda said. She did give props to Natalya, 36, but in the WWE, it seems Ronda’s not going to turn her back on anyone ever again. She did say that the beatdown made lemonade out of lemons, as she and Nikki will headline Evolution, the WWE’s first event featuring solely women’s matches. Ronda’s looking for payback. “The most respectful thing for me to do is to go out and beat her right away, right?” So, I’m not gonna be respectful.”

Being that Ronda has waged a path of destruction through the WWE – from her first match against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H to her battles with Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax – so it’s not surprising that many within the WWE Universe think the “Baddest Woman On The Planet” will make quick work of Nikki. Of course, wherever Nikki goes, Brie is soon to follow. The Bella Twins were able to get the better of Ronda on RAW, so will the numbers game get to Rousey at Evolution? Or will she somehow make both women tap out?

While that drama is playing out in the ring, Nikki’s adjusting to her new relationship with her ex fiancé, John Cena, 41. The two called off their marriage earlier in 2018, and after some time apart, they reunited in Australia ahead of the WWE’s Super Show-Down event. The two still “enjoy” being around each other. While they’re no longer lovers, they still enjoy being friends. So, when Nikki steps into the ring with Ronda at Evolution (airing on pay-per-view and the WWE Network on Oct. 28) she’ll at least have John rooting for her to win…right?