Quavo‘s debut album is here and it is lit! The Migos member got assists from some of music’s biggest names as collaborators for the 19 song LP called Quavo Huncho. He raps alongside Offset on the track “F**k 12” and Takeoff on “Keep That S**t.” Not only were his Migos band mates there for him, he has the biggest female rapper in the game as well as pop icon joining him on “Champagne Rose.”Cardi B drops several bars and Madonna sings throughout the tune in a high voice where if her name wasn’t featured as a player listeners might not realize it’s the superstar.

Cardi was so stoked she took to her Instagram to prop it up. “QUAVO ALBUM ITS OUT NOW !!!!!!!! Who listening ? Make sure ya check me out on CHAMPAGNE Quavo ft Madonna and me !!! ISSA PARTY TONIGHT!!” she excitedly wrote. Since she’s married to Quavo’s bandmate Offset, she was probably happy to help out on a track.

Quavo’s worked with Drake in the past and Drizzy shows up on “Flip The Switch,” dropping rhymes instead of singing. Q’s rumored girlfriend Saweetie appears on “Give It To Em,” cooing at the beginning then going bar for bar with her maybe sweetie later on in the song. Travis Scott lends his vocals to “Rerun,” one of the best tracks on the album.

The rapper took to his social media on Oct. 4 to share the album’s artwork as well as it’s Oct. 12 release date. It dropped hours early on Oct. 11 instead. Every track on this album is explicit to if you have an aversion to naughty language, you’ve been warned.