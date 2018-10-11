Princess Eugenie Gushes About Fiance Jack Brooksbank Before Royal Wedding: It Was ‘Love At 1st Sight’

Princess Eugenie could not help but lavish her soon-to-be husband Jack Brooksbank with so many compliments at Windsor Caste on the eve of their wedding! Here’s what she said!

Princess Eugenie is about to marry the love of her life tomorrow, and based on what she had to say about him on the eve of their tying of the knot, Jack Brooksbank is one lucky guy. While at a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Oct. 11, the princess told guests how meeting Jack “was love at first sight.” “I think I rang my mum that night and said ‘I’ve met this guy Jack,’” Princes Eugenie said about their first encounter at Swiss ski resort Verbier in 2010. “I remember being like ‘I really, really like this guy. I really want him to like me too’, and then you gave me this huge windscreen wiper wave and that was it, ‘Right, he likes me’.”

After Jack praised her “incredible” wedding planning skills, Eugenie continued to gush, “Jack’s the kind of guy, you know when you’re lost at a party and you can’t find anyone to talk to, and you start panicking and you need help? He’ll walk in and make everyone feel so special… He’ll make you feel a million dollars and [he’s] so humble and generous.”

If you’re hoping to catch the wedding, prepare to set your alarm fairly early tomorrow morning. TLC has the exclusive broadcasting rights to air the royal nuptials. So if you want to tune in to Royal Wedding Live: Princess Eugenie, flip to TLC at 4:25am ET on tomorrow morning. But don’t worry if you oversleep, there will be an encore presentation of the wedding at 7:25am ET. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding their big day tomorrow.