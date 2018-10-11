Pauly D & Aubrey O’Day Admit They Have Great Makeup Sex In New ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Preview

Pauly D & Aubrey O’Day may fight a lot on ‘Marriage Bootcamp’ but apparently they make amends between the sheets! Read all about their incredible ‘makeup sex’ right here!

Pauly D and Aubrey O’Day make up in the bedroom, despite their consistently tenuous relationship. On a preview for Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars, Pauly and Aubrey acted out a few sex positions for the rest of the group — including one called the “Aquarius” — and admitted that their go-to position is missionary. Aubrey revealed, “So, the most intimate position, obviously, is if we do it like missionary.” And while Pauly owned up to the fact that their fighting was not productive, he did say, “”[The makeup sex is] good… Yeah, it’s good.” Watch the preview for yourself below!

On a recent episode of Marriage Bootcamp, Aubrey got into a huge fight with Momma Dee, after she implied that Aubrey wasn’t spending enough attention on Pauly D. “So, anyone that wants to tell me that I don’t give to my relationship can really like move the f**k on,” Aubrey said, referencing Momma Dee. “You’re not letting me speak on the issue.”

This wasn’t the only recent drama that went down in the Marriage Bootcamp house. In fact, in a previous episode, Pauly actually left the house altogether. “Pauly, can you hang on until I get there?” Dr. Ish asked Pauly over the phone. “I’m on the way. I don’t want you to do anything you’re going to regret… You’re running from your problems, and this is not the time to run.” And in response to Pauly leaving, Aubrey did not chase after him.

We’ll keep you posted on all the latest news regarding Pauly D and Aubrey O’Day. In the meantime, check out all of their pics together in our gallery above.