Olivia Culpo & Danny Amendola: Why An Engagement May Be Coming ‘Sooner Than Later’

It’s only been a few months since Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola got back together, but a new report claims an engagement is on the horizon! — Get the exciting details!

Olivia Culpo, 26, and Danny Amendola, 32, may take the next step in their relationship. The model and NFL star will likely get engaged “sooner rather later,” a source tells Us Weekly. “Olivia and Danny are better than they’ve ever been this time around,” the insider explains, adding that their relationship is “very strong.” — They’re “very happy.” Olivia and Danny have not addressed the engagement reports.

The couple, who were first romantically linked in 2016, split after nearly two years of dating in March. Olivia confirmed the breakup just days after the news broke. “Everyone goes through breakups in life,” she told Access Live. “Everybody has their own way of handling it and it’s something that I definitely am not going to get into at this moment. But I am sure everyone can relate to heartbreak.” Reports also claimed that distance played a part in their split, as Danny signed with the Miami Dolphins after a four-year stint with the Patriots. As you may know, Olivia is a Rhode Island native, and reportedly did not plan on moving to Miami.

However, Olivia and Danny raised eyebrows just a few months later, when they were spotted at a friend’s wedding in June. Later on in September, the pair confirmed they were back together on social media. Olivia posted a photo of her kissing Danny while visiting him in Miami. She captioned the photo, which was posted on her Instagram Story, September 3, referring to him as “sugar.” In another snap, Olivia called him “bae.”

Olivia and Danny met on a whim in Hollywood a few years ago. The current Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver told the sweet story of how they met when a curious reporter asked during the Patriots’ media day, January 30, ahead of Super Bowl 52. “I met her on the corner of Hollywood and Vine, just walking down the street and we bumped into one another,” Amendola said. “It’s crazy.”

As for what he loves most about Culpo? — “She’s supportive, man,” Danny explained, adding, “She’s just really supportive. That’s it.”