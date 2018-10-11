Michelle Obama Insists She Will ‘Not Run’ For President & Then Announces Global Girls Alliance

America’s not getting another President Obama…yet. After launching her new imitative to educate girls around the world, Michelle Obama, squashed any notion that she’s running for the White House.

“Absolutely not,” Michelle Obama, 54, said during her appearance on the Oct. 11 episode of TODAY after Savannah Guthrie asked the former First Lady if she was interested in pursing a career in politics. For those who hoped Michelle and Barack Obama, 57, were going to move back into the White House after Donald Trump, 72, she had some bad news. “I’ve never wanted to be a politician. Nothing has changed in me. I want to serve. … There are so many ways to make an impact. Politics is not my thing. It’s as simple as that.”

Well, despite saying she has no desire to move back into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Michelle did something very presidential. In celebration of the International Day of the Girl, she launched the Global Girls Alliance. “Today, more than 98 million adolescent girls around the world are not in school. That’s a lot of empty desks—and a lot of dreams that are being cut short,” the campaign’s website reads. “When girls get the opportunities they deserve, amazing things start to happen; poverty goes down, economies grow, families get stronger, and babies are born healthier. And the world, by all accounts, gets better.”

The Global Girls Alliance will support grassroots leaders around the world to empower girls in their local communities. Michelle also came out in support of #MeToo. “I’m surprised about how much has changed and how much has not changed,” she said, per PEOPLE. “Enough is enough. … Women are tired of … being undervalued, disregarded, their voice not being invested in and heard. … There will be upheaval and discomfort, but it’s up to women to say, ‘Sorry you’re uncomfortable.’ “

Michelle doesn’t seem too eager to get back in the swamp. She said she’s been enjoying her time as a private citizen. “It’s the small things,” she said. “It’s opening up my door and walking out, it’s enjoying the weather and sitting on my patio. …There’s nothing new that’s going on. It’s just that we’re out in the real world.”

So, with Michelle doing more good outside of Washington D.C., the next time America could possibly have a new President Obama is when/if Malia Obama, 20, or Sasha Obama, 17, decides to run. Since a candidate needs to be 35 years old in order to run for President, and Malia turns 35 in 2033, then…Malia Obama in 2036?